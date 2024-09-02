AI takes on teaching duties in UK classroom

HQ

We all have our doubts about artificial intelligence. Most of the concerns are absolutely warranted, and it's because of these that we often overlook the benefits of the technology. David Game College in London is looking to put AI to good use, by using it as a teaching tool in a classroom full of GCSE students.

The AI is used in such a way that sees students learning with both computers and virtual reality headsets, and it teaches in a way that human teachers simply cannot, by developing a lesson plan that is tailored to each and every student, while arranging it in such a way that weaker topics are tackled right away and stronger topics are pushed until later in the term.

The catch is that this teaching arrangement is very new and therefore expensive. Sky News states that 20 students who are being treated as guinea pigs for the AI teaching treatment are having to pay £27,000 a year, which is almost the equivalent of three years of university fees.

To ensure the students aren't left to fend for themselves in the care of this AI teacher, each class is stewarded by learning coaches that monitor behaviour, provide support, and address areas where the AI lacks or struggles, such as art or sex education.

We'll have to wait for these students' grades to be unveiled before determining just how successful an AI teacher can be.