AI Shark's new controller will tell you how to game better

If you're old enough, you're going to remember GameShark from back in the day. While that company shut down, its CEO is back with a new accessory that's going to help improve your game and adapt your playstyle.

The only question remains as to how the newly announced AI Shark is going to do that. The controller's website speaks a lot about machine learning and the ability to change buttons on the fly, adjust your DPI, and give you tips based on your gameplay. Considering GameShark's old notoriety for letting people cheat in games, we're sure that there's going to be a bit of hesitation for people wanting to pick this controller up. Or perhaps there won't be, and scummy cheaters will dive right in hoping this is the new secret to getting good without actually having skill.

Either way, the website is currently listed with some photoshopped products that have just had the AI Shark logo slapped on them. It'll be interesting to see where these accessories go, or even if they see the light of day at all.

Would you use an AI Shark accessory?