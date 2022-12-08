HQ

A new AI tool called ChatGPT was launched a few days ago, and it's surprisingly power. You can pretty much ask it about anything and it will give you a good answer.

We've asked which would win in a battle between USS Enterprise from Star Trek and an Imperial Star Destroyer from Star Wars - and got a long and well motivated answer (it was the Star Destroyer). We even asked it to create a new group of villains for Batman, and in a few seconds the group Nightwatch was invented, led by "a charismatic and manipulative mastermind known as the Conductor", which "is a group of highly trained criminals who specialize in covert operations and high-stakes heists".

Another person wanted the AI to create ten Seinfeld episodes that couldn't have been made in the 90's, using the Seinfeld episode naming conventions. The result is so damn good we would actually like to see those episodes ourselves and is actually a bit sad they aren't real.

With this powerful AI tool at hand, we decided to once and for all find out which one is better of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and asked it. Here is the reply:

"It's difficult to say which is better because both the Xbox Series X and the Playstation 5 are advanced gaming consoles with their own unique features and capabilities. It ultimately comes down to personal preference and which features are most important to you. Some people might prefer the Xbox Series X for its powerful hardware and compatibility with older Xbox games, while others might prefer the Playstation 5 for its exclusive games and user-friendly interface. Ultimately, it's best to research both consoles and decide which one is the best fit for you."

And that sounds surprisingly accurate. So if you have a hard time finding our which console to get this Christmas or any other questions, let ChatGPT help you over here.