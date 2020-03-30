AI remasters Star Trek: Voayger in 4K

Star Trek: Voyager is getting a very unofficial 4K remaster thanks to fan Billy Reichard, who has started an unofficial remaster project. While most effects in Star Trek are added in the editing room, Voyager mostly has directly shot effects, making upscaling very hard.

Reichard's has created a machine-learning program that restores lost detail, although it can't compensate for the format in which it was shot.

It is reportedly very time-consuming, with each episode taking up roughly six hours per episode, in addition to the software not always functioning optimally, and the hardware used is expensive. To further complicate matters, Voyager had a variable frame rate, making audio sync extremely tedious to get right.

We really hope CBS will choose to not strike down on this very dedicated fan.

You can watch some video in Reichards Reddit thread as well.

This might be the first step towards more old series getting 4K remasters by fans - what show do you hope for will get a 4K remaster?

Image Credit: CBS originally, upscaled by Billy Reichard