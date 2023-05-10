AI reimagines The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars as Wes Anderson films

HQ

There has been a lot of talk about whether or not AI should be incorporated more into the creative process. While some are in favour of seeing what AI can bring to the table, others prefer the emotion that human influence brings, but if you've ever been on the fence about this matter, two new trailers from Curious Refuge might help you take a side in this argument.

Because the AI filmmaking company has now released trailers that reimagine The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars as quirky Wes Anderson films, and they're both absurdly well produced.

As for how much AI was used in the process of creating these trailers, Curious Refuge states that AI assisted in the idea generation, scriptwriting, scene creation, editing, animation, voice over, and distribution, meaning it had its figurative hands in every aspect of the trailer's creation.

Check out both trailers below and let us know which is your favourite.