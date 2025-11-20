AI-powered robot dances for Putin just days after one of its companions stumbled

HQ

A new video coming from Russia. This time, Putin watching an AI-powered humanoid robot dance during a technology exhibition organized by Sberbank, Russia's largest bank.

Named Green, the robot introduced itself to the president as "the first Russian humanoid with embedded artificial intelligence" before performing a choreographed routine to its favourite track.

"My name is Green. I am the first Russian humanoid robot with embedded artificial intelligence. This means that I am not just a programme on a screen, but a physical embodiment of technology," the robot told the president.

Russian President Vladimir Putin observed the performance closely, with his security team ensuring the robot kept a safe distance. He later described the dance as "very beautiful" and thanked Green before continuing his tour of the exhibition.

The event follows a less graceful debut by another Russian robot, Aidol, which fell on its face during a Moscow presentation just days earlier. That mishap drew significant attention online, making Green's smooth performance a high-pressure moment.