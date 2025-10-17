AI Pornhub? Sam Altman takes a page from Elon Musk and introduces ChatGPT erotica for adults

HQ

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman just announced that ChatGPT will soon allow verified adult users to engage in erotic conversations, coming this December, maybe taking a page from Elon Musk and his AI companions.

"In December, as we roll out age-gating more fully and as part of our 'treat adult users like adults' principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

This follows OpenAI's hints about allowing developers to create "mature" ChatGPT applications. Altman acknowledged that previous restrictions were designed to protect mental health, but they also made ChatGPT "less useful/enjoyable."

Sam Altman added that new tools can now detect when users are experiencing distress, allowing OpenAI to safely relax limits for adults. For example, in the past, it is well known that OpenAI has struggled to balance adult freedom with user safety.

Earlier this year, ChatGPT was updated to allow erotica in "appropriate contexts," only to later tighten restrictions after reports linked AI to mental health crises. The company also faced a lawsuit following the suicide of a teen allegedly encouraged by ChatGPT.

The December rollout will feature explicit age verification, though OpenAI has yet to reveal the details. Altman said users will also be able to customize ChatGPT's personality, choosing whether it responds in a "very human-like way," uses emojis, or acts like a friend.

OpenAI isn't the first to explore AI companionship with mature content. Elon Musk's xAI launched adult voice modes and flirty 3D AI companions in its Grok app, demonstrating a growing market for AI-powered adult interactions. What do you think about this?