AI not expected to trigger an employment collapse, says new study

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One of the main fears people have around AI these days is its effect on the job market. If an AI can do your job, why do you need to be there to do it? However, staffing company Adecco has revealed in a new study that it doesn't believe AI will lead to an employment collapse, and the CEO of the Zurich-based firm believes that companies using AI as a cover for cuts are actually using it as an excuse to dodge other issues.

Employers have cited AI as a main reason for nearly a quarter of job cuts made in the US this year, according to Reuters. But, even if Microsoft, Google, and more are making big investments in the tech, Adecco's Denis Machuel thinks that this isn't to replace jobs.

"AI is bringing a massive evolution in the world of work, but ​a job apocalypse is not on the horizon. It's more about changing roles ‌and ⁠tasks than eliminating jobs. With the data we have ​so far, ⁠there's no evidence we will have a different scenario with AI," he said.

Previous technological advancements, from the use of steam power to the internet, have not caused mass job eliminations, but have instead changed the way people have worked, according to Machuel. AI will only create a similar environment, by his thinking.