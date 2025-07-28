AI model used for Guess advert in Vogue magazine

HQ

There's a new star model in town, and she was created using another generative AI model. In the August print edition of Vogue, an advert for Guess features a model wearing a striped dress and floral playsuit from the brand's summer collection. That model, however, isn't real, even if the clothes are.

The model was created by company Seraphinne Vallora, whose founders told the BBC that they were asked to create the AI realistic model as part of the brand's summer campaign by Guess co-founder Paul Marciano. "We created 10 draft models for him and he selected one brunette woman and one blonde that we went ahead and developed further," said Valentina Gonzalez.

Gonzalez and her business partner Andreea Petrescu said that generating an AI model isn't easy, and they charge up to low six-figures for a big brand like Guess. Complaints have arisen regarding the model's looks, saying that it enforces unrealistic beauty standards for women. However, the pair do not believe it is AI that is enforcing those standards.

"We don't create unattainable looks - actually the AI model for Guess looks quite realistic," said Petrescu. "Ultimately, all adverts are created to look perfect and usually have supermodels in, so what we are doing is no different."

This is an ad:

When asked about making more inclusive posts, the pair say they do try, but users simply don't engage with those that challenge the beauty standards of today.