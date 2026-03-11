AI may soon help a doctor to diagnose your health conditions

HQ

Finnish health technology company Omply Health has filed a patent application for a new AI-based remote diagnostics technology, as reported by Finnish STT. The solution aims to bring medical diagnostics into people's everyday lives.

The technology allows users to perform health-related measurements and examinations at home using medical devices. Measurement data and diagnostic findings are securely transmitted to a cloud-based analysis system, where artificial intelligence analyzes the results and forms an overall assessment of health status and provides recommendations for possible further measures.

The key innovation of the solution is multimodal diagnostics: the system combines health information from several different sources into the same analysis. When this information is analyzed together, a much wider picture of a person's health status is created than in digital services based on individual measurements.

The previous technology of Omply Health focused on collecting and combining health data from multiple sources, while the new patent specifically targets a cloud-based diagnostic and analysis engine that forms a clinical assessment from multiple simultaneous measurement and research results.

And what is the goal in all of this, you might ask? To make healthcare services easier to access, speed up access to care, reduce costs and make clinical diagnostics a part of everyday life.

Usually when health is concerned, people are not that eager to rely on AI and other automated solutions. But then again, technology is here, and it's making progress. We shall see, what the future holds, when we get there.