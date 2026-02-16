AI is being used in Project Windless but not for "content creation or narrative"

HQ

Considering that Krafton has been quite vocal about using artificial intelligence in making video games, going as far as to double-down on the technology late last year, you might be wondering how this impacts the recently revealed Project Windless.

The action game with a buff rooster hero was revealed at the recent State of Play, and if you too have been querying whether or not AI was used in its development, the folks over at Eurogamer have an answer.

Speaking directly with Krafton, a statement explains: "Project Windless uses traditional game AI systems to drive NPC behaviour and bring the world and its characters to life beyond combat. These systems govern how characters react, move, and behave in the environment. We are not using generative AI for content creation or narrative elements."

It also explains that "the Montreal team is taking a traditional, craftsmanship-driven approach to single-player development. The team primarily uses AI internally during exploratory phases to support iteration and efficiency rather than as a central, player-facing feature of the game."

So long story short, expect AI usage in the game but in the same sorts of ways that we have seen the technology used in video games for a long while. Are you excited for Project Windless?