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A Bitcoin holder is claiming that he recovered around $400,000 in BTC from a wallet that had been locked for more than a decade. He had help from Anthropic's AI chatbot Claude, as reported by Dexerto.

A user called "Cprkrn" shared his story on X, saying Claude helped him regain access to 5 Bitcoin after years of failed attempts. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at around $79,600, so 5 BTC is worth roughly $398,000.

The wallet had been locked since the user's college days. He originally bought the crypto when it was worth around $250 per coin. And eventually he lost access after changing the wallet's password while... being high. And what was the right password after all these years? "lol420fuckthePOLICE!*:)", as reported by the user.

The password was recovered, after he uploaded files from his old college computer into Claude. The AI helped dig through the old files and identify an older wallet.dat file, that appeared to predate the password change. The user also reportedly had an old mnemonic phrase, which helped unlock the wallet once the correct file was found.

Many are now pointing out that Claude did not break Bitcoin's security, but instead helped the user sort through old files, understand what had gone wrong, and recover access using valid wallet data.