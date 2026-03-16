AI-generated influencers are here and this time they promote supplements

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AI-generated figures are now promoting wellness products to unsuspecting consumers, as reported by Newser.

One of the promoted products is Modern Antidote, a wellness supplement marketed almost entirely through synthetic influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. And there is no clear notice that the people in the videos are fake.

A February study in the British Journal of Psychology found that people tend to overestimate their ability to identify AI-generated faces, and this leaves them vulnerable to deception as the technology improves.

Luckily the marketing potential of artificial influencers may already be facing limits: Business Insider (from October 2025) reports that brand partnerships with AI social accounts dropped about 30% in the first eight months of 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier.

According to Timothy Caulfield, research director at the Health Law Institute at the University of Alberta, it will be only a matter of time before knowing what's real and what's AI won't matter:

"Very soon it's going to just become so commonplace that it's just more content."

It seems that as consumers, we can at least be aware of this.