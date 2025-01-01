AI-generated concept trailer imagines HBO Max's Harry Potter reboot

HQ

As Max prepares to bring the Harry Potter universe back to life with a reboot series, fans are already imagining what it could look like. A fan-made AI-generated concept trailer has made waves online, offering a glimpse of a reimagined world with a fresh cast and a different take on the iconic story. Shared on YouTube by the Multiverse of Movies channel, the trailer features Game of Thrones actor Isaac Hempstead Wright as Harry Potter, alongside other imagined stars like Milly Alcock as Hermione Granger and Noah Jupe as Ron Weasley.

While this fan version may spark excitement, it's important to remember that the real casting process for the reboot is likely to be stricter. Reports suggest that Max is looking for younger actors, with Harry Potter expected to be cast between the ages of 9 and 11. The casting is still under wraps, but names like Sir Mark Rylance and Rachel Weisz have been rumored for major roles such as Dumbledore and McGonagall.

Though the official premiere date for the series is still up in the air, it's expected to arrive on Max in 2026. For now, fans are left to dream about which familiar faces could be stepping into the Wizarding World.

Which of these castings would you love to see come to life in the reboot?