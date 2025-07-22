AI Elvis experience blasted by attendees

HQ

Look out Willy Wonka Experience Glasgow, you've got competition. Elvis Evolution from Layered Reality has left attendees severely disappointed following the event, which was announced in January 2024. At that time, it was stated the show would "use AI and feature holographic projections of the star."

However, there was no holographic Elvis, something that Layered Reality did make clear later in 2024. That didn't stop attendees from venting their frustrations, though. Mark and Tracey Baldwin paid £300 for their Super VIP tickets, although they said they felt "more like mugs than VIPs" when speaking to the BBC.

"It was a shambles from start to finish, there was no Elvis, it was just a video of him that you could watch on YouTube," said Mrs Baldwin. Layered Reality has acknowledged and responded to the criticism, saying:

"A small number of people have pointed out that they were expecting a hologram concert, due to the initial announcement made in January 2024. As with many complex productions that are two years in the making, the concept developed from those early stages, and this was made clear when tickets went on sale in October 2024. We ultimately took the creative decision not to mimic Elvis's performances. Those moments proved to be too iconic and irreplaceable. Instead, we use AI to upscale archive footage and in moments we know happened but where no footage existed, offering a new lens into his world."

This is an ad:

Would you go and see the Elvis Evolution?