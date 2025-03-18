AI-driven crime surges as Europol warns of evolving threats

HQ

Europol's latest report, released on Tuesday, paints a stark picture of criminal networks leveraging artificial intelligence to scale operations, evade detection, and exploit victims with unprecedented efficiency.

From AI-powered scams to the production of child sexual abuse material, the agency warns that the very nature of crime is shifting, driven by the accessibility and adaptability of cutting-edge technologies.

The report highlights how AI enables criminals to craft multilingual phishing messages, create hyper-realistic deepfakes, and automate illicit financial systems, making their operations both more sophisticated and harder to trace.

Europol also raised significant concerns about the potential rise of fully autonomous AI systems, which could eventually operate sprawling criminal networks without human intervention, marking a dangerous shift in the global crime landscape.

Recent operations, including the takedown of an encrypted messaging service used for drug and arms trafficking, underscore the growing challenges faced by law enforcement. For now, it remains to be seen how authorities will adapt to this rapidly evolving threat landscape.