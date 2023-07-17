Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Creator

AI detonates a nuke in The Creator trailer

John David Washington is tasked with tracking down the ultimate weapon and eliminating it.

Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi movie The Creator looks incredibly interesting thus far, and the intrigue has only heightened in the film's latest trailer.

Our story picks up ten years after AI detonated a nuke in Los Angeles, which created a conflict between humanity and its creations. John David Washington stars as an ex-special forces agent tasked with removing the AI's ultimate weapon.

When that weapon turns out to be a child, though, Washington's morality and allegiance will be questioned. The Creator will release later this year, on the 29th of September, and will feature a bunch of sci-fi action by the looks of things, too. Check out the trailer below:

