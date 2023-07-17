AI detonates a nuke in The Creator trailer

HQ

Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi movie The Creator looks incredibly interesting thus far, and the intrigue has only heightened in the film's latest trailer.

Our story picks up ten years after AI detonated a nuke in Los Angeles, which created a conflict between humanity and its creations. John David Washington stars as an ex-special forces agent tasked with removing the AI's ultimate weapon.

When that weapon turns out to be a child, though, Washington's morality and allegiance will be questioned. The Creator will release later this year, on the 29th of September, and will feature a bunch of sci-fi action by the looks of things, too. Check out the trailer below: