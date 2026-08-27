Music created by AI banned by Australian Recording Industry Association

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A major problem with today's world is that it's so hard to tell what is AI and what isn't. Fakes are spreading, and the concern that this will negatively impact art is a real fear, since AI relies so heavily on using pre-existing material as a foundation.

Now, the Australian Recording Industry Association (thanks, AP) has announced that AI-generated music will be completely banned from the charts going forward. The ban applies only to songs created entirely by AI, however; if AI is used only to a minor extent, it's still considered acceptable.

The goal is to protect human creativity, which is why AI-generated music will also be excluded from the ARIA Awards.