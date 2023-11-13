AI could improve Grand Theft Auto VI in a major way, according to Take-Two's CEO

HQ

Grand Theft Auto VI is real. As was confirmed last week, we know we'll be seeing more of the game next month. Until then, it doesn't seem like we'll have silence from Take-Two and Rockstar, though, as already the CEO of the former company has spoken out about the good AI can do in video game development.

Speaking at the Paley International Council Summit (thanks, Inverse), Zelnick remains optimistic about the technology, but definitely knows it has its drawbacks. "It may be better, but it almost certainly will not be faster and cheaper," he said.

Where he really sees the potential of AI is in the NPCs players can encounter. "You're a playable character, you're interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun."

Do you think AI NPCs are the future?