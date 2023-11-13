Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

AI could improve Grand Theft Auto VI in a major way, according to Take-Two's CEO

Strauss Zelnick doesn't think it'll be easy to adopt AI into gaming, but he does see some potential.

Grand Theft Auto VI is real. As was confirmed last week, we know we'll be seeing more of the game next month. Until then, it doesn't seem like we'll have silence from Take-Two and Rockstar, though, as already the CEO of the former company has spoken out about the good AI can do in video game development.

Speaking at the Paley International Council Summit (thanks, Inverse), Zelnick remains optimistic about the technology, but definitely knows it has its drawbacks. "It may be better, but it almost certainly will not be faster and cheaper," he said.

Where he really sees the potential of AI is in the NPCs players can encounter. "You're a playable character, you're interacting with the non-playable character. That interaction is currently scripted. And the non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun."

Do you think AI NPCs are the future?

