AI brings Val Kilmer back from the dead for new film

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Nothing stops Hollywood from making money, not even death itself. Despite Val Kilmer's tragic passing last year, he is set to return in the upcoming film As Deep as the Grave, a role in which he has been recreated using AI. Kilmer was originally slated to star in the film, but his declining health meant he was never able to film his scenes. Instead, director Coerte Voorhees, with the support of Kilmer's family, has used archival footage and new technology to complete the performance.

His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, has expressed her support and says that her father always saw new technology as a way to advance storytelling. At the same time, it's hard to ignore that nagging feeling: is this the future of Hollywood, or the beginning of something far more unsettling? The film follows archaeologists in the American West and their work mapping the history of the Navajo people, where Kilmer reportedly still plays a "significant role" in the plot.

"His family kept saying how important they thought the movie was and that Val really wanted to be a part of this. He really thought it was important story that he wanted his name on. It was that support that gave me the confidence to say, okay let's do this. Despite the fact some people might call it controversial, this is what Val wanted."

The increasingly heated debate over AI has thus been brought into the light once more and the question now is whether the film industry is entering a new phase where death no longer necessarily means the end of an actor's career. Uncomfortable, disgraceful, or cool? Well, what do you think?

Are you okay with Hollywood bringing dead actors back to life through AI?