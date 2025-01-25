AI breakthrough detects lung diseases with 97% accuracy and differentiates pneumonia from COVID-19

HQ

A new study led by researchers at Charles Darwin University (CDU), United International University and the Australian Catholic University (ACU) reveals an AI model capable of detecting lung diseases with a remarkable 97% accuracy, using ultrasound videos. Not only does it pinpoint conditions like pneumonia and COVID-19, but it also explains its decisions, offering vital support to doctors for faster, more accurate diagnoses. Combining two advanced AI techniques, the system excels at detecting the smallest details in ultrasound frames—details that are often invisible to the human eye. The model is already outperforming older AI tools and is even capable of distinguishing between pneumonia and COVID-19, which can be tough for radiologists to differentiate in ultrasound scans. The tool is set to be a game-changer in medical diagnostics, offering a powerful aid for medical professionals worldwide.

Could AI be the future of healthcare?

Shutterstock

This is an ad: