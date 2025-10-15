AI articles surpass human written articles on the internet

HQ

Ever since ChatGPT was unleashed on the world in 2022, people have been using GenAI a lot more. Mostly, we see viral posts of image generation, videos that make Hollywood "obsolete" and all that jazz, but there's plenty of AI writing dominating the internet, too. As of November 2024, AI articles even surpassed those written by humans online.

That comes from SEO firm Graphite, which reports that the sheer number of AI-written pieces on the internet has increased dramatically. However, that rise might be slowing down, as the number of AI articles has plateaued somewhat since May 2024.

Also, Graphite notes that AI articles don't tend to show up as prominently on Google and ChatGPT, meaning that even with AI overviews, summaries and the like, big search engines are still prioritising the work of real people.

Something this study didn't look at was AI-generated but human-edited articles, a trend which might be even more prevalent across the internet. So, while there's plenty of AI slop out there right now, the stuff that's still getting the biggest amount of views was likely written by a real person. Hurray?

This is an ad: