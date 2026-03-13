AI Around Your Neck? Meet Starboy, the new wearable "buddy"

HQ

There have been a number of attempts at portable AI solutions, or wearables as they're also called, and Starboy is the latest to hit the market. It's a smart piece of jewellery you wear around your neck that acts as a personal assistant.

The device connects to your phone and uses built-in microphones to pick up on what's happening around you. Using AI, the device can then analyse conversations, summarise information, or provide various types of reminders and suggestions.

The idea is that you'll be able to interact more naturally with the technology, without constantly having to pull your phone out of your pocket. A discreet gadget that simply gets the job done, and which fits right in with the wave of similar products that have begun flooding the market.

The price starts at $250 when it launches in September, but it's also available in stainless steel, crystal (plastic), or copper. Those versions cost a bit more, however, with the latter being the most expensive at $400.

Is this something that appeals to you?