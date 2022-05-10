Ahsoka's production has officially started

HQ

Even if Obi-Wan Kenobi is the by far hottest upcoming Star Wars project right now, there are also other really interesting series coming. This includes more Mandalorian, the Andor series and of course Ahsoka.

She was Anakin Skywalker's padawan who later left the jedi order, and became a fan favorite we've mainly seen in Clone Wars and Rebels. She did however show up in both the second season of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, and is now getting her very own series, played by Rosario Dawson.

While we have known all this for a while, we haven't known when the production will start. And it turns out the answer to that question is... yesterday. The official Star Wars account on Twitter posted a tweet with an image of a typical Hollywood chair with the logo of the series and the showrunner Dave Filoni's hat hanging on it, plus a message hard to misinterpret; "Ahsoka, an Original series, starts production today."

