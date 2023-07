HQ

Last month, we learned Ahsoka will debut on Disney+ the 23rd of August, but a pleasant surprise was left out of that announcement.

Ahsoka's first long official trailer doesn't just show some of the lightsaber fights, action scenes, personal drama and looks at Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn we'll experience in the show. It also reveals we're getting two episodes on the 23rd of August, so get ready for what's basically a movie in a bit less than six weeks.