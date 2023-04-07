Ahsoka to start streaming in August

The Star Wars Celebration in London is taking place this long weekend, and as part of that annual event, Disney and Lucasfilm has just revealed when the Ahsoka series will start streaming on Disney+.

Set to arrive sometime this August, the announcement was made in a brand-new trailer for the series, which gives us a look at Rosario Dawson's titular character again, and even reveals some of the foes (and Sith warriors) that she will have to overcome during the show.

Check out the teaser trailer and the poster for the series below.