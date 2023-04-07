Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ahsoka

Ahsoka to start streaming in August

And the first trailer for the show is here.

The Star Wars Celebration in London is taking place this long weekend, and as part of that annual event, Disney and Lucasfilm has just revealed when the Ahsoka series will start streaming on Disney+.

Set to arrive sometime this August, the announcement was made in a brand-new trailer for the series, which gives us a look at Rosario Dawson's titular character again, and even reveals some of the foes (and Sith warriors) that she will have to overcome during the show.

Check out the teaser trailer and the poster for the series below.

HQ
Ahsoka

