Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Ahsoka Tano-spinoff confirmed for Disney+

Titled, Ahsoka, the spinoff will be coming to Disney+ down the line.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Disney+ is obviously going to be paradise for Star Wars-fans, we already have the movies, The Mandalorian, the Clone Wars ending and the upcoming Obi-Wan and Rogue One series. But there's actually more planned as the fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano will finally get what she deserves.

She is getting her own spinoff called "Ahsoka," and a reasonable guess is that we will see lots of familiar names like Sabine, Thrawn and Ezra. Disney has also confirmed there will be more upcoming Star Wars series over the following years, one such example is "The Rangers of the New Republic" - so plenty of love from the galaxy far, far away.

Ahsoka Tano-spinoff confirmed for Disney+
Ahsoka Tano-spinoff confirmed for Disney+


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy