Ahsoka Tano-spinoff confirmed for Disney+

You're watching Advertisements

Disney+ is obviously going to be paradise for Star Wars-fans, we already have the movies, The Mandalorian, the Clone Wars ending and the upcoming Obi-Wan and Rogue One series. But there's actually more planned as the fan-favourite Ahsoka Tano will finally get what she deserves.

She is getting her own spinoff called "Ahsoka," and a reasonable guess is that we will see lots of familiar names like Sabine, Thrawn and Ezra. Disney has also confirmed there will be more upcoming Star Wars series over the following years, one such example is "The Rangers of the New Republic" - so plenty of love from the galaxy far, far away.