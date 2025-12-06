Ahsoka star won't return as Disney "could not pay me what I needed to be paid"

HQ

When Ahsoka does eventually return to Disney+ for its second season, it will be lacking one of the original cast members, as Claudia Black will not be reprising her role as Klothow, one of the Nightsisters. The reason behind this has been explained by the actress to Bleeding Cool, where she notes it was down to a pay dispute and the filming location.

When talking about Ahsoka, Black began by speaking about the elephant in the room that is Season 2, by explaining the following.

"Well, I'm going to be transparent. They picked up season two, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London. It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for season two."

Black noted that this was "very sad for me" and that she's "grateful that I got to be in that universe". With Black stepping away from a galaxy far, far away, the question now shifts to whether the role will be recast or if instead we simply won't see Klothow in the upcoming round of episodes, which have finished filming and will likely premiere in 2026.