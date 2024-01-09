Ahsoka season 2 is officially coming

HQ

The first season of Ahsoka turned out great, and ended in a way that basically confirmed Disney would make a second season if it was successful. It's been three months since the final episode without any official word about the story continuing though, so it's understandable if some of you had started to lose hope. That makes tonight's announcement all the better.

Lucasfilm ends the news about the The Mandalorian movie with a quick confirmation that Dave Filoni has started making Ahsoka season 2. No mention of how far they've come or anything like that, but at least we know it's on the way even without the amazing Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.