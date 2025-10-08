Ahsoka: Season 2 has wrapped filming

HQ

We don't know when Ahsoka: Season 2 will premiere in 2026, but it seems pretty certain that there won't be any delays. Yesterday, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren in the series, announced via an Instagram reel that filming has wrapped.

We suspected that there wasn't much left to do, as Bryce Dallas Howard recently confirmed that she has finished shooting the two episodes she is directing. We can only speculate about where the story will go after the dramatic conclusion of the first season, but we suspect that it will somehow involve Anakin Skywalker, as Hayden Christensen is set to appear.