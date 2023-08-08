Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

logo hd live | Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PC
      Ahsoka

      Ahsoka posters gives us a look at the leading cast

      The show starts streaming on August 23.

      In a few weeks time, Disney+ will expand with the inclusion of the latest live-action Disney series. Known as Ahsoka, this show will see Rosario Dawson once again portraying the iconic former Jedi Knight, as she navigates a galaxy that exists in the shadow of the fallen Empire.

      With the show set to kick off with a two-episode premiere on August 23, Disney has now released some posters for the series, giving us a look at the respective main characters, and for the most part, their lightsabers too.

      You can also check out a trailer for the show below, for a teaser of the big baddie that will be making his presence clear in this upcoming series.

