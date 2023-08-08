Ahsoka posters gives us a look at the leading cast

HQ

In a few weeks time, Disney+ will expand with the inclusion of the latest live-action Disney series. Known as Ahsoka, this show will see Rosario Dawson once again portraying the iconic former Jedi Knight, as she navigates a galaxy that exists in the shadow of the fallen Empire.

With the show set to kick off with a two-episode premiere on August 23, Disney has now released some posters for the series, giving us a look at the respective main characters, and for the most part, their lightsabers too.

You can also check out a trailer for the show below, for a teaser of the big baddie that will be making his presence clear in this upcoming series.