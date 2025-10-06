Ahsoka actress picks her favourite memory from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

HQ

There are few characters that have stood out more in the modern era of Star Wars than Ahsoka. Played by Ashley Eckstein since the release of Star Wars: The Clone Wars back in 2008, the padawan turned warrior fighting on the side of the Light has been a part of a galaxy far, far away for almost 20 years.

Speaking to Ashley Eckstein at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga recently, we asked if she had a favourite memory from her time voicing the character. It's a tough question, but Eckstein had the following to say:

"Well, I think, especially in Star Wars The Clone Wars, we all record as a cast. So we're all together, like a play, like a radio play. So I liked being in the studio recording together as a cast."

"Let's see, the Mortis trilogy, which is three episodes in Star Wars The Clone Wars. Those were some of my favourites when I recorded with Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Sam Witwer. So I like being together with my fellow cast members," she continued.

The Mortis arc felt like nothing else we'd seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars by that point. Anakin, Ahsoka and Obi-Wan travel to a realm made of the Force and meet beings that embody the Light and the Dark sides of it. If you want to hear about more highlights of Eckstein's time as Ahsoka, check out the full interview below: