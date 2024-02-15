Ahead of Xbox's big reveal, more evidence points to multiplatform games

HQ

We're all eagerly awaiting whatever big news Phil Spencer is going to drop on us later today, but ahead of that reveal, it seems Microsoft may have already spilled the beans internally as to what Xbox's next big moves are.

According to a new report by Inverse, Xbox bosses Sarah Bond and Phil Spencer allegedly held an internal town hall meeting last week, where Bond reportedly told those in attendance that "every screen is an Xbox."

Bond apparently also spoke extensively about Xbox wanting to exist on multiple kinds of devices and become the best multi-platform gaming company. This does point towards Xbox going cross-platform, and perhaps ditching the idea of exclusivity entirely.

