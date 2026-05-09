Ahead of Brand New Day, Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk will collide in a limited comic series

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When Deadpool & Wolverine arrived in cinemas in the summer of 2024, the film was accompanied by a comic book series headlined by Wolverine, which was made to feel familiar but ultimately told a story separate to the main Marvel Cinematic Universe proceedings. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day on the horizon, we can soon expect a similar situation to occur for Spider-Man, Hulk, and Punisher.

Marvel Comics has revealed Spider-Man: Long Way Home, with this regarded as a "merciless showdown" between Spider, Punisher, and Hulk, a story that "offers familiarity while existing apart from the main Marvel Universe, delivering a timeless, evergreen saga for all readers that's unrestrained by continuity, scope and mercy!"

Written by Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert, with art and a cover by Kubert too, Spider-Man: Long Way Home is regarded as a limited comic series with five issues planned, the first of which will debut on June 17. With this launch coming up, you can read the official synopsis for the comic series below alongside seeing its cover.

"It's a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands - including each other's. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top?"

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