Agreement draft between Iran and the US apparently contains opening Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels

HQ

US President Trump is set to convene his cabinet later today amidst pressure to resolve the ongoing war in Iran. And as this happens, both sides are set to continue negotiations over the terms of a deal, a deal which seems to contain the opening of the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels.

As reported by CNN, who picked up from Iranian state television, the current negotiations specifically contains details on the reopening of the crucial waterway - this is something the US has yet to actually comment on.

Now, this would allegedly also include the US lifting their blockade on Iranian ports, and US military forces are also set to withdraw. What the other parts of the deal is, including on Iran's nuclear ambitions, remains unclear.

Once the cabinet meeting is over, we'll probably know a lot more.