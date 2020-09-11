Agos: A Game of Space is Ubisoft's new VR space adventure game

Among several announcements at Ubisoft Forward last night, there was also Agos: A Game of Space, an exploratory space adventure game developed specifically for virtual reality.

The new VR space game will take players on an interstellar journey to reach a new habitable planet. Impersonating the artificial intelligence of the last spacecraft to leave the doomed Earth, players will guide a group of survivors in search of a new home through eight different star systems.

With innovative and realistic physics-based gameplay, players have to build and pilot their own space ships to upgrade the mothership. Throughout their mission, they will also have to hunt for resources, unlock new technologies, and confront the dangers of outer space to ensure life aboard the ship during this extraordinary journey to save humanity.

Agos: A Game of Space will land on October 28 on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Vive Cosmos, Valve Index, and Windows Mixed Reality.