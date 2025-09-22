AGON by AOC introduces new 500 Hz Gaming Monitor

HQ

It's hard to iterate anymore in the world of high-end gaming monitors, although the competitive esports scene always makes companies push harder and harder to adapt to tighter response times and clock speeds. It's hard to evolve, as I say, but AOC has now unveiled its latest offering, the AGON Pro AG276QKD2, which claims to have gone one step further.

It's a monitor designed for competition, achieving a refresh rate of 500Hz while gaming, with response times of 0.03ms, plus QHD (2560x1440) resolution on a 26.5in 3rd generation QD-OLED panel.

The AG276QKDD2 supports 10-bit colour depth, displaying 1.07 trillion colours, with exceptional coverage of 99.1% DCI-P3, 98.0% Adobe RGB and an sRGB gamut area of 147.6%, making it ideal for both design work and content creation, as well as competitive gaming. It features DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and connectivity via a DisplayPort 2.1 port, plus two HDMI 2.1 ports and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub. In addition, it has its own console support, offering QHD resolution with PS5 and Xbox Series at 120Hz.

The AGON Pro AG276QKD2 is available now with a recommended retail price of 799 Euro.

