Agibot X2 can learn, dance, and interact with you

While blinking a few times, the robot industry has gone from clunky and cabled worker drones, to fully automated helpers for both homes and professional use.

Agibot presented their next high-end product at CES 2026, the Agibot X2. It's meant for most tasks, be it personal assistance, industrial work, or entertainment, and although learning a new dance based on a TikTok video is impressive, the robot still remains, very clearly, a robot with humanoid features, creating a healthy distance between it and the user despite being able to mimic our body language.

With LiDAR and RGB-D cams, the robot is able to find its way around with no intervention from the user, while its interactions with the surrounds can be done via an OmniPicker claw, or the OmniHand that unlike many competitors, actually do have five fingers on each hand.

While these robots, both due to price and a battery life of approximately two hours are not going to revolutionise modern households, they are a step on the way, and could make for great additions to warehouses, museums, nursing homes and even hospitals, while heavy duty industrial use is not with this generation as it can only hold up to 3kg.

Pricing is unknown, but the cheaper Agibot A1 costs $27,000.

