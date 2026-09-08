There are games I play for my own sake, and then there are games that, in some strange way, become part of our family's shared history. The first Aggelos belongs to the latter category for me. I can no longer remember how many times I've watched my children running around in its pixelated little world, and the music from the game has been played so many times that by now I regard certain melodies as part of the constant soundscape of our home, much like the ever-present hum of the dishwasher.

It's therefore with both warmth and a certain degree of caution that I launch Aggelos 2, for this isn't just the sequel to a game I really liked, it's also a game that I can already picture going the same way in my home as its predecessor: played to bits by the children, whilst I get on with various grown-up chores like hanging out the washing and pretending I don't want to take the controller at all.

Aggelos was a charming blend of Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and classic Wonder Boy platforming, dressed up in a very deliberate 8-bit style. The sequel retains the basic formula, but takes several significant strides forward. It's now 16-bit, the world is bigger, and the adventure has clearer Metroidvania elements. It's got a map, just that sort of thing. It could have turned into one of those sequel spectacles where the developers pile new features on top of one another until the old game's charm gets lost somewhere in the pile, but that's not the case. Aggelos 2 is definitely bigger, but it never feels bloated.

Admittedly, the opening is a bit tentative. You start without your usual abilities and need to regain both equipment and abilities to get around. It's an old Metroidvania cliché by now, but it actually works quite well. It doesn't take very long before the game opens up and gives you new tools, new paths, and new reasons to return to places you've already visited. The world of Aggelos 2 may not be the most sophisticated and at times feels rather simple and traditional. But at the same time, it's very pleasant to run around in and there's something genuinely cosy about stumbling upon a place you can't quite reach yet, noting it somewhere in the back of your mind and then, several hours later, gaining a new ability that suddenly makes it possible.

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Perhaps the game's biggest new feature is its focus on light and darkness. The Aggelos character can switch between his angelic and demonic forms, and this is more than just a cosmetic gimmick. The forms alter how you fight, how you handle certain attacks, and how you approach the world. What's more, there are parallel worlds to explore, meaning the same basic game world can offer completely different possibilities depending on which side you're on. The great thing is the mechanics actually feel like a natural evolution of the Aggelos formula. It's not "... and now we've added a crafting system, three skill trees and a battle pass, just to be on the safe side..." There's a clear concept here, and it's used effectively to build on the exploration and combat.

The combat is still accessible, fast-paced, and fairly straightforward. You don't need to memorise a whole handbook of button combinations just to take down an enemy. Instead, it's more important to understand the enemies' patterns and to use the tools at your disposal correctly. The difficulty level feels well-balanced overall, although the game occasionally reminds you that it actually (at least in spirit) hails from an era when games didn't believe the player needed to be held by their hand.

What doesn't impress, however, is the flying. Once the wings come into play, you're able to hover in the air, but control is limited to horizontal movement. I understand why, as if you could fly freely up and down, a great deal of the Metroidvania structure would fall apart, or at least become incredibly difficult to design. At the same time, it feels a bit odd to get wings and then discover they apparently come with an invisible travel pass that doesn't include vertical flight.

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But what about the music, one of the original's strong points? Well, this isn't exactly something that'll make me rush out and spend a fortune on a soundtrack straight away, but it's music that suits the game. And for me, it's also already taken on a personal significance thanks to my connection with its predecessor. When these melodies plink and plonk out of the Switch's speakers, it's hard not to think of all the hours I've spent watching my children play Aggelos.

That's actually what's so lovely about this sort of game. The sense of nostalgia doesn't necessarily have to come from having played exactly the same game yourself as a child. It can arise when a new game manages to create new memories using old ingredients. Perhaps Aggelos 2's greatest strength is precisely how well it strikes a balance between the past and the present. This isn't an adventure that tries to compete with the most advanced Metroidvania games out there. Nor is it particularly interested in reinventing the genre or leaving us speechless with something we've never seen before. But it doesn't need to; Aggelos 2 knows what it is and sticks to it.

This is a sequel that does almost exactly everything I hoped it would. It takes what worked in the first game, expands the world and adds new gameplay mechanics without overcomplicating things unnecessarily. Aggelos 2 looks back at the giants of the 16-bit era with love and respect, whilst at the same time standing firmly with both feet in the present. And, you know what, dear reader? Perhaps this is precisely the best kind of modern retro game? That is to say, a game that doesn't necessarily wish it were still 1992... But a game that remembers why 1992 was so bloody magical.

And in my home? Well, when my children eventually take over the Switch controller again, which I suspect will happen about three minutes after I've finished writing this review, and I'll probably just let them get on with it. I'll hear the same songs over and over again, from upstairs. I'll probably complain. Ask them to turn the volume down, to calm down. I'll probably miss it when they stop. Predictably enough. It's strange, what a game can mean.