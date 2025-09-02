Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star thinks she should've been in Secret Invasion

Chloe Bennet, former star of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. believes that she should've also been a part of another Marvel series. Particularly, she thinks that if she had been in the Secret Invasion adaptation on Disney+ that it would have been a bit better.

At Dragon Con, Bennet spoke about her time in the Marvel universe and how she would have liked to have returned to it. In a clip reposted by Culture Crave, she specifically addressed her not being in Secret Invasion as a bit of a missed opportunity by Marvel.

"Agents of SHIELD' isn't considered canon ... [but] I agree that I should've been in 'Secret Invasion' ... It probably would've been better," she said.

Bennet played Daisy Johnson in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is the real name of the superhero Quake, who first appeared in Secret War #2. Her powers were hidden in the show for the beginning, but as time went on they were revealed. It would've been interesting to see an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. nod in Secret Invasion, but as Bennet says, the show isn't canon despite running for seven seasons. We'll have to see if the MCU decides to bring any of its cast back in for future crossovers, but as we're seeing the old X-Men in Doomsday, there's a sense we should never say never.