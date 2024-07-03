Agent Smith looks unstoppable in new MultiVersus trailer

HQ

We knew Agent Smith was coming to MultiVersus some time ago, but now we have our first proper look at how he'll play. In a new trailer you can view below, The Matrix villain shows off his deadly skills against other members of MultiVersus' packed roster.

Agent Smith is a Bruiser, meaning not only can he dish out good lots of damage, but he can take it as well. He's got some powerful combos using his gun, copies of himself, and his educated hands and feet, too.

Agent Smith will officially join the game's roster later this month, on the 23rd of July, as an unlockable and purchasable character.