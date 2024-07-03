English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
MultiVersus

Agent Smith looks unstoppable in new MultiVersus trailer

The Matrix antagonist is the latest Bruiser in the game's roster.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We knew Agent Smith was coming to MultiVersus some time ago, but now we have our first proper look at how he'll play. In a new trailer you can view below, The Matrix villain shows off his deadly skills against other members of MultiVersus' packed roster.

Agent Smith is a Bruiser, meaning not only can he dish out good lots of damage, but he can take it as well. He's got some powerful combos using his gun, copies of himself, and his educated hands and feet, too.

Agent Smith will officially join the game's roster later this month, on the 23rd of July, as an unlockable and purchasable character.

HQ

Related texts

0
MultiVersusScore

MultiVersus
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

After a year's absence since the acclaimed beta was taken down, MultiVersus is now back again and we've checked out whether it now feels like a complete game...



Loading next content