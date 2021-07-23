Agent 47's next deadly sin is Lust

IO Interactive has announced the next act of Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins. Following on from Sloth, Lust will be arriving in game as soon as July 27, and will be bringing a few new activities for players to chew through.

We're told that this season of content, which hasn't yet shown off its roadmap, will take us deeper into the mind of Agent 47 as he searches for his secret admirer in a new Lust Assignation Escalation activity.

As for the other content that we know will be coming in the season, we've been shown a bright red Scarlet Suit and a new weapon called The Serpent's Tongue. The announcement trailer that you can view in full below, also reminds us that the next deadly sin will be Gluttony, but we probably won't be seeing that one arrive until September.