Agent 47 turns his sights onto Jean-Claude Van Damme as Hitman's next Elusive Target

IO Interactive hit a bit of an unexpected bump in the road with its newly launched celebrity-inspired Elusive Target missions, as the first to arrive centred around Conor McGregor, who only a couple of months later was charged for rape at a court in Ireland, leading to the Danish developer scrubbing all signs of The Disruptor from the game.

However, in the second attempt at a celebrity Elusive Target, IO has now turned its sights toward a major Hollywood veteran, as Jean-Claude Van Damme is coming to the stealth action game.

JCVD will play Max "The Splitter" Valliant, an ex-ICA operative who after being thought dead for years, makes a grand reappearance, where it is also discovered that he has been working for rival organisations, causing Agent 47 to have to remove him for his traitorous ways.

This mission will actually be a multi-stage one, with Agent 47 being tasked to complete a few objectives before finally eliminating his target. As for what these are, the announcement press release specifically states:

"Taking place in Chongqing, Agent 47's mission will be threefold: escorting an ICA board member within the facility, uncovering Max Valliant's sinister agenda, and most importantly, taking down Max Valliant. A ruthless and unforgiving assassin whose only weakness seems to be his self-confidence; Max Valliant will not be like any other mission."

The Splitter Elusive Target mission will debut entirely for free in Hitman starting from December 12 and will remain available until January 12, 2025. It will be accessible on all platforms, and if you want to gain permanent access to the mission through the Arcade, you can also snag The Splitter Pack for €4.99/£3.99.