Agent 47 is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2

One of the most iconic franchises will be making an appearance on Nintendo Switch 2 from the day it launches on 5 June this year. Agent 47 appears with the title Hitman World of Assassination, with a special edition called Signature Edition, priced at 59.99 euros.

The Signature Edition of World of Assassination includes all the missions from the original game, including Contracts and Free Agent modes, as well as limited content for hunting down pop culture characters. It also adds over 100 hours of additional content, thanks to the inclusion of the Hitman 2 Expansion Pack and Hitman 3 Deluxe Pack, along with the Seven Deadly Sins pack, to add more content to the base experience.

Digital pre-orders of the title include the Signature Edition, with two additional costumes and customisation items. For anyone pre-ordering the physical edition, the Quack Bundle will be included, with a green suit and rubber ducky.

Hitman World of Assassination was previously available on PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as PS VR2, Xbox Series and One, PC and Nintendo Switch, before making the jump to Switch 2 in a few weeks. You can read more about it here.

Will you be back to polish your assassination skills? You can watch the Hitman: World of Assassination trailer for Switch 2 below.