Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Age of Wonders: Planetfall expansion Invasions revealed

The next expansion for strategy title Age of Wonders: Planetfall is Invasions and it's set to release in May.

If you're a fan of strategy title Age of Wonders: Planetfall, you'll be happy to learn that developer Triumph Studios and publisher Paradox Interactive just recently announced the next expansion to hit Planetfall.

The expansion in question is titled Invasion and it will add a new playable race of lizardmen called Shakarn, a new NPC faction, two new campaign maps, a new game mode and more. Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Invasion will release for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 26 and if you're interested, check the new trailer out below.

