Age of Mythology: Retold's graphics are as good as you thought the original's were

Age of Mythology: Retold brings us a classic RTS back to the forefront of the genre. With updated graphics, balancing, and more, fans are getting to see their favourite game reborn, just like a phoenix if we want to keep the mythology theme alive.

Speaking to executive producer Earnest Yuen and senior game designer Kristen Pirillo, we got to chatting about how the legacy of the original remains alive in the new game, and how the graphics are exactly what you imagine the original was like years ago.

"We try deliberately to make sure that we capture the feel of the original," said Yuen. "So when people say, like, oh, this looks and plays like exactly how I remembered it, that's actually when we are the happiest."

"Everybody on the team's a nerd," added Pirillo. "Everybody played the original game. And so when it came time to look at these assets, it was a labour of love because there's a lot of them."

You can check out our full discussion down below, and our review of Age of Mythology: Retold here.