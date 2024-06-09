English
Age of Mythology: Retold

Age of Mythology: Retold revisits strategy driven by divine powers

Coming to PC, Xbox and Game Pass on 4 September.

Worlds Edge and Virtuos have finally unveiled the long-awaited Age of Mythology: Retold, the RTS spin-off of the Age of Empires series in which the gods of the various pantheons of the classical world battle each other to extend their influence and dominance over humanity.

With real-time battles filled with warriors attacking cities and a whole host of creatures drawn from each mythology (we've seen Egyptian, Greek, Norse), this game promises much for fans of real-time strategy.

And you won't have to wait long, because it arrives on 4 September on PC, Xbox Series and Game Pass. Bravo.

Age of Mythology: Retold
