Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition coming to PS5

This Spring, both Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be making their way to the PlayStation 5.

The news was revealed via Age of Empire's site, which outlined the road ahead for the series in 2025. Age of Mythology: Retold is launching on PlayStation on the 4th of March, while the release for 2020's Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is a bit more vague, with just a Spring release window.

Both of these recently upgraded strategy classics coming to the PlayStation again shows Xbox's commitment to going multiplatform. Whether you love it or hate it, it seems it won't be slowing down anytime soon.

Also on the roadmap is the new DLC for Age of Mythology: Retold. The Immortal Pillars expansion also launches on the 4th of March, so even if you're not grabbing the game on PlayStation, there are more mythological adventures awaiting.