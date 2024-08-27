HQ

It's hard to believe that it's already been over 20 years since I played Age of Mythology for the first time, back in 2002. I've always fondly kept memories of the cute look and voice lines of the Norse dwarven villagers, and the excellent soundtrack that fitted the mythological theme so well. Fast forward to 2024 and I've been playing a renewed version, called Age of Mythology: Retold, for the past week. As the RTS genre continues to evolve, this remake raises the question: is this just fun for nostalgia's sake, or can a game from the early 2000s still hold its ground in today's market?

Age of Mythology was actually rereleased in 2014 again, with the Age of Mythology: Extended Edition. With even that version being 10 years old today, so there's plenty of room for new improvements, and one of the most obvious improvements of Retold is its visual overhaul. I really appreciate the new graphics, particularly when zooming in close to see the details in units and environments. The colours are vibrant, and the unit animations are fluid. I find the god powers especially thrilling to watch, such as forest fires, tornadoes and meteor showers crashing down. I also enjoy fights involving Titans, as their powerful strikes send large amounts of units comically flying in all directions.

The attention to detail extends to the most common units as well, with beautifully rendered war elephants, foot soldiers, heroes and mythical beasts that bring the world of mythology to life. Also adding to the immersion is the way buildings receive damage. Buildings actually crumble beautifully while under attack, with parts progressively collapsing and fires starting as they take more damage.

From a gameplay perspective, Age of Mythology: Retold retains the classic gameplay of the Age of Empires series, while introducing a number of improvements. At its core, the game revolves around building and managing your civilization, advancing through different ages, and choosing gods and minor gods that grant powerful powers. Players must gather resources, construct buildings, and train a mix of human and mythical units. Successful combat depends on the use of heroes, myth units, and devastating god powers to turn the tide of battle.

For newcomers, Retold offers a roster of interesting units with unique mechanics. Beneath all human units, like spearmen, cavalry and archers, lies a rock-paper-scissors mechanic, but the mythical and hero units and god powers add extra layers of complexity. Some of my favourite units so far are Egyptian mummies, who curse enemy units and spawn mummy minions upon their death, well those or the giant Greek crabs that swim beautifully and excel at attacking ships. Each myth unit brings something special to the battlefield, making every encounter feel dynamic and unpredictable.

The introduction of reusable god powers is another excellent addition to the game. One of my favourite aspects of the Age of Empires series has always been the ebb and flow of battles, and these reusable god powers add another layer to that dynamic. With the ability to turn an enemy attack into a catastrophic failure, these powers are game-changers when used right. For instance, Zeus' lightning bolt god power is perfect for instantly eliminating a high-value target, while a combination of Egyptian god powers can tie an enemy army down with snakes and mummies appearing from the ground, allowing you to wipe them out with powerful meteors.

However, while other parts of the game have been given a significant upgrade, the campaigns appear to be a direct copy of the original game's missions. For those who played Age of Mythology: Extended Edition more recently, this might be a bit of a let-down if you're more interested in single-player content. Looking side-by-side, the missions are exactly as they were before. Additionally, the new voiceovers seem to be worse than the original ones. I noticed the original voices had a comic touch to them, while the new voiceovers are very serious, without any playfulness, which definitely makes it feel like a downgrade.

I have a mixed feeling about the controls and UI as well. On the one hand, there's an excellent new automated villager gathering system. Instead of micromanaging villagers, you can pick a preset what villagers should focus on, such as resources to advance to the next age. While in a way that's very un-Age of Empires with it's elaborately timed build orders, it's a good addition for new players still figuring out which units to make and counter. I'm not sure whether it will be available for online matches, though.

On the other hand, I really dislike minor things, like that I cannot order an attack-move for my army by clicking on an area on the mini map. This adds a needless extra step when I'm coordinating both an attack and managing my base. Additionally, I think a future update should copy Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition's automatic suggestion for placement of new farms, as these still need manual placement right now.

Another critical note is about pathfinding, as it isn't always working optimally. For example, I've had villagers that couldn't find the construction site of my wonder when coming straight from the town centre. I also saw some units get stuck bumping into chickens. Pathfinding issues have been one of the main complaints in Age of Empires, and it seems it will require more work to iron pathing issues out in this game as well.

Despite these minor annoyances, I'm really positive about Age of Mythology: Retold. I'm happy to see the new Norse god Freyr added to the game for more variety, and welcome the addition of other civilizations and gods, with the Chinese already been confirmed as the first upcoming DLC, included in the Premium Edition of the game. I also like how the in-game music has been redone, as it's marvellous to listen to. Additionally, the new fifth 'Wonder Age' should add excitement to longer multiplayer matches, as it offers discounts on god powers and reusable Titan gates that require a big investment.

Coming back to the question whether this game can hold its own against today's strategy games, I'm fairly confident that even new players can appreciate the solid gameplay that Age of Mythology: Retold offers. There's a great combination of visuals, an interesting setting and classic gameplay. While the god powers and titans can shake up a match, I don't think they'll feel unfair quickly. I also appreciate the absence of landmarks as seen in Age of Empires IV, as here losing a base doesn't mean game over.

In conclusion, I've been thoroughly enjoying the skirmishes and I'm looking forward to playing more when the multiplayer servers open. For those who loved the original, Age of Mythology: Retold is a must-play, offering upgraded graphics, the innovative reuse of god powers, and subtle gameplay tweaks that enhance the overall experience. And even for entirely new players, this will be one of the most fun and well-crafted strategy games you can play right now. Unfortunately, the 'Retold' bit in the title doesn't mean a novel take on the game's campaigns, as these are exactly the same ones as in 2002 and 2014.