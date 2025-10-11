Age of Empires V rumored to be in early development
World's Edge and Microsoft are gearing up once again after several years of silence. And this time they appear to be using Unreal Engine.
It's now been four years since players were graced with the fourth entry in the acclaimed Age of Empires series — the first new mainline game in over a decade, if we exclude remasters and remakes. And it doesn't seem like Microsoft intends to stop anytime soon. According to new rumors, the studio is once again hard at work. A fifth game is said to be in early production, allegedly using Unreal Engine — a claim further supported by a handful of job listings recently posted by Microsoft.
Traditionally, Age of Empires has always relied on internally developed engines, so if Unreal really is the path they've chosen, it marks a fascinating shift for the franchise. It would also signal a strong ambition to deliver a major visual upgrade — not to mention the added benefit of easier cross-platform development.
Of course, there's always the possibility that these job listings don't point to a completely new title but rather a remaster or remake of one of the older titles. But we're keeping our fingers crossed for a fresh installment in the form of Age of Empires V.